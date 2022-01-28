IG Gold Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.99 Million (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. IG Gold has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $7,339.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00048589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001123 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

