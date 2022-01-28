IGG (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF)’s share price dropped 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 3,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 4,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

About IGG (OTCMKTS:IGGGF)

IGG, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online games in the international market. It offers mobile, browser, and client-based online games. The company was founded by Zong Jian Cai and Yuan Chi in February 2006 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

