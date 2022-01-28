Ignition (IC) Price Hits $0.0390

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded 146.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a total market cap of $58,593.69 and $445.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36,763.08 or 0.99965835 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00077906 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00022721 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00037348 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002341 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.32 or 0.00452266 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,516,262 coins and its circulating supply is 1,503,089 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

