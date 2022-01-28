Illuvium (ILV) Price Tops $582.69

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for $582.69 or 0.01537077 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Illuvium has a market cap of $374.61 million and $22.21 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00048623 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.78 or 0.06768260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00053994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,922.67 or 1.00036065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00051978 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

