IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Up 452.0% in January

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, an increase of 452.0% from the December 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:IMAC opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of -1.83. IMAC has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter. IMAC had a negative net margin of 40.92% and a negative return on equity of 37.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IMAC will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMAC by 1,145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 509,548 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAC in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAC in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of IMAC in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of IMAC by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 47,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 28,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

