IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for IMAX in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

IMAX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $940.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.60. IMAX has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in IMAX by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,831,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 602,434 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IMAX by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,844,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,992,000 after purchasing an additional 391,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IMAX by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 457,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 280,704 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,847,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in IMAX by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,291,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,508,000 after acquiring an additional 231,280 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

