InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) Short Interest Update

InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, an increase of 406.0% from the December 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,362,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS INCT opened at 0.00 on Friday. InCapta has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.01.

InCapta Company Profile

InCapta, Inc operates as a media holding investment company. It includes investments in radio, television, entertainment of internet and VOIP firms. The company was founded in June 1997 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

