Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Position Increased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,767 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Independent Bank worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INDB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 21.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,731,000 after buying an additional 322,124 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 17.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,516,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,515,000 after buying an additional 223,220 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 235.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,710,000 after buying an additional 218,536 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $15,795,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 1,313.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 137,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,415,000 after buying an additional 128,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Independent Bank stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.28. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $68.14 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $737,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

