Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Director Sells $681,570.00 in Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $681,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

IBTX stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.60. 249,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,727. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.68. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1,053.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

IBTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

