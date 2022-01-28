Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 34.62%. Independent Bank Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $80.71. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth $101,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the second quarter worth $200,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1,053.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Independent Bank Group news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $153,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

