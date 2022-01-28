Independent Bank Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $74.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.66. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 1,053.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $153,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

