Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Shares of IBCP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,854. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $511.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Independent Bank by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Independent Bank by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Independent Bank by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Independent Bank by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 78,873 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

