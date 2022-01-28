Indexed Finance (NDX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $546.00

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001250 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $388,866.77 and approximately $546.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00048092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,374.49 or 0.06526952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00052784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,358.52 or 0.99941687 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00051504 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

