India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Trading Up 3.4%

India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC) shares traded up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.62). 119,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 222,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.57).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of India Capital Growth Fund in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Get India Capital Growth Fund alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £116.02 million and a PE ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 121.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 119.84.

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for India Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.