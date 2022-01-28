INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.57.
INDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock.
In related news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.92 per share, with a total value of $426,293.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 111,147 shares of company stock worth $8,467,217 over the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:INDT opened at $75.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.88. The stock has a market cap of $768.65 million, a PE ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 0.87. INDUS Realty Trust has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $82.94.
INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.79%.
INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile
Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.