INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.57.

INDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.92 per share, with a total value of $426,293.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 111,147 shares of company stock worth $8,467,217 over the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $123,000. 47.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDT opened at $75.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.88. The stock has a market cap of $768.65 million, a PE ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 0.87. INDUS Realty Trust has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $82.94.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.79%.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

