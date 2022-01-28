Infinitecoin Reaches Market Cap of $9.60 Million (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $9.60 million and $66.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Infinitecoin has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 109.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

