Informa (LON:INF) Price Target Raised to GBX 665

Informa (LON:INF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 635 ($8.57) to GBX 665 ($8.97) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INF. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.78) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Informa from GBX 560 ($7.56) to GBX 568 ($7.66) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.09) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 644.67 ($8.70).

Shares of Informa stock opened at GBX 546.40 ($7.37) on Friday. Informa has a 12 month low of GBX 459.80 ($6.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 603.60 ($8.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. The stock has a market cap of £8.21 billion and a PE ratio of -21.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 516.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 525.27.

In other news, insider David Flaschen bought 10,000 shares of Informa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 489 ($6.60) per share, for a total transaction of £48,900 ($65,974.10).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

