Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE IR opened at $54.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.21 and a 12 month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.