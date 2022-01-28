Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stake Cut by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Vertical Research began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IR opened at $54.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.21 and a 12 month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

