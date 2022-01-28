Ink One Day Volume Reaches $32,705.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Ink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a total market cap of $427,793.48 and approximately $32,705.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ink has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00048623 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.78 or 0.06768260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00053994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,922.67 or 1.00036065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00051978 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

