InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the December 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,265,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:INND opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
About InnerScope Hearing Technologies
