InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the December 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,265,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:INND opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies

Innerscope Hearing Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of scalable business to business and business to consumer solutions. Its product includes the BTB SaaS based Patient Management System (PMS) software program, designed to improve operations and communication with patients. It also offers universal tele-audiology solution; buying group and best practices programs; patient management system; direct-to-customer; IOS and android app development; aural rehab program; advertising and marketing; audiology and hearing device clinics; and research and development.

