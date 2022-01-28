Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.23. Approximately 3,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.19.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.