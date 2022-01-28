Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) were down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.91 and last traded at $26.91. Approximately 5,482 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 16.4% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 69.5% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 18,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January in the third quarter valued at approximately $710,000.

