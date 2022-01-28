Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP) Shares Down 0.2%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.70 and last traded at $27.77. 1,483 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 3,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April by 474.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April by 58.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.