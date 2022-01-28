Insider Buying: Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Portfolio Manager Buys 7,500 Shares of Stock

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Portfolio Manager Misha Lozovik purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $96,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Misha Lozovik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Misha Lozovik purchased 5,000 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $74,400.00.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.47. 62,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,017. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.38. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $23.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 68.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 49,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 299.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,691,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,864 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 409.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 55,306 shares during the period.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

