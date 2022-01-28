Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires 36,240 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $688,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 78,480 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.08 per share, with a total value of $1,575,878.40.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 117,646 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.53 per share, with a total value of $2,179,980.38.

On Thursday, January 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 61,994 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.52 per share, with a total value of $1,272,116.88.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 53,853 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,752.65.

On Monday, January 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $546,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 31,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $715,170.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 75,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $1,740,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,008 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $23,436.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,952 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $45,950.08.

On Monday, December 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 14,027 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $322,480.73.

Shares of CRCT stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $18.98. 197,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,365. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cricut during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cricut by 668.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cricut by 3,566.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cricut in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

