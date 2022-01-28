Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Purchases 78,480 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 78,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.08 per share, with a total value of $1,575,878.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,240 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $688,197.60.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 117,646 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,179,980.38.

On Thursday, January 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 61,994 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.52 per share, with a total value of $1,272,116.88.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 53,853 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $1,079,752.65.

On Monday, January 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $546,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 31,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $715,170.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 75,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $1,740,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,008 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $23,436.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,952 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $45,950.08.

On Monday, December 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 14,027 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $322,480.73.

Shares of CRCT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,365. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. Equities analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth $9,213,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth $2,104,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cricut by 9,201.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,392 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth $528,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Cricut during the third quarter worth $245,000. 14.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

