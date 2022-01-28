Insider Buying: First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) CFO Buys 129 Shares of Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FCNCA stock traded down $19.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $750.66. The company had a trading volume of 201,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $591.52 and a twelve month high of $947.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $840.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $837.41.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.