Insider Buying: First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) CFO Buys 129 Shares of Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of FCNCA stock traded down $19.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $750.66. The company had a trading volume of 201,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $591.52 and a twelve month high of $947.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $840.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $837.41.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.
Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.