Insider Buying: IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS) Insider Buys 3,093 Shares of Stock

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS) insider Stephen Bowler purchased 3,093 shares of IGas Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £463.95 ($625.94).

Shares of LON IGAS opened at GBX 14 ($0.19) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £17.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.25. IGas Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 12.60 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 38 ($0.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of IGas Energy from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 60 ($0.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

