Insider Buying: MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Major Shareholder Buys 4,210 Shares of Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $22,186.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, General L.P. Standard bought 1,700 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $8,466.00.

On Monday, January 24th, General L.P. Standard bought 10,479 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $54,805.17.

On Thursday, January 20th, General L.P. Standard bought 2,723 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $17,045.98.

On Tuesday, January 18th, General L.P. Standard bought 8,325 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $49,284.00.

On Friday, January 14th, General L.P. Standard bought 12,591 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $72,901.89.

On Wednesday, January 12th, General L.P. Standard purchased 3,000 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $19,050.00.

On Monday, January 10th, General L.P. Standard purchased 2,900 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $16,791.00.

On Friday, January 7th, General L.P. Standard purchased 6,638 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $37,902.98.

On Wednesday, January 5th, General L.P. Standard purchased 14,614 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $84,907.34.

On Monday, January 3rd, General L.P. Standard purchased 13,635 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $74,174.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDIA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,581. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MediaCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MediaCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediaCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

