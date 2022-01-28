Insider Buying: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Acquires 46,900 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $384.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,904,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,665,180. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $569.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $583.89. The stock has a market cap of $170.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.46 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. TheStreet lowered shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $545.97.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

