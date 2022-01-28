Insider Buying: ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Purchases 75,000 Shares of Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 75,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,399 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,399.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 11,200 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $11,088.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,845 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,776.55.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 19,400 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $20,370.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 8,235 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,399.70.

On Friday, January 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 22,529 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $23,204.87.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 9,494 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $9,683.88.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $475,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 230,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00.

Shares of SREV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 209,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,928. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $99.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.87.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.58 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 9.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ServiceSource International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceSource International in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 28,854 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceSource International in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

