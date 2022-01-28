Insider Buying: WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director Joseph R. Robinson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

WSBC traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,963. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.51. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,127,000 after purchasing an additional 299,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,758,000 after purchasing an additional 259,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 171.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 128,822 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 75.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 115,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,221,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,680,000 after purchasing an additional 108,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.