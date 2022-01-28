Insider Selling: Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total transaction of C$575,000.00.

Karen Kwan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$265,000.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total transaction of C$280,000.00.

TSE:ATZ traded up C$1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$58.13. 363,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,378. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$52.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69. Aritzia Inc. has a 1-year low of C$26.46 and a 1-year high of C$60.64.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.86.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

