Insider Selling: Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CEO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $477,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN LEU traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,203. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.88. The company has a market cap of $542.46 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 2.44.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 836.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after buying an additional 463,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 1,019.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 107,177 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 91,243 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 773,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after buying an additional 89,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,411,000. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEU. Roth Capital upgraded Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.