Insider Selling: Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Director Sells 988 Shares of Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CPK stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,056. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $99.64 and a one year high of $146.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.59%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

