Insider Selling: Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Director Sells 988 Shares of Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of CPK stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,056. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $99.64 and a one year high of $146.30.
Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile
Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.
Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.