Insider Selling: Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director Sells 9,267 Shares of Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director David W. Kemper sold 9,267 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $631,082.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CBSH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,748. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $79.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,470 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1,859.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 65,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 61,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

