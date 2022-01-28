Insider Selling: DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $482,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of DV traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,460. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.10. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $48.42.
DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.