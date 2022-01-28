Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $1,340,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $1,326,800.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $1,478,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $1,452,200.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $1,479,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,546,000.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $1,515,000.00.

On Friday, January 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,544,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $1,561,400.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $1,577,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $1,620,400.00.

Shares of IBKR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.90. The stock had a trading volume of 30,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,207. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.59. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.84 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

