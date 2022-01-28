Insider Selling: PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Director Sells 29,233 Shares of Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,236. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $101.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claris Advisors LLC MO acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $847,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $5,461,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $1,425,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its holdings in PACCAR by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 87,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 21,511 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.