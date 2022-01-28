Insider Selling: PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Director Sells 29,233 Shares of Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,236. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $101.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.54.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claris Advisors LLC MO acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $847,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $5,461,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $1,425,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its holdings in PACCAR by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 87,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 21,511 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PACCAR
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
