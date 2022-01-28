Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells 8,330 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $320,371.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $326,536.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $387,511.60.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $391,426.70.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $421,664.60.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $396,508.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $421,914.50.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $417,582.90.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $441,133.80.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $527,788.80.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $526,289.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.10. 972,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average is $53.66.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Progyny’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

PGNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Progyny by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Progyny by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Progyny by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Progyny by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

