Insider Selling: Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $786,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SLP traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.84. 123,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,552. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $823.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.41 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.56.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after buying an additional 695,406 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 16.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,593,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,948,000 after buying an additional 219,631 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 794,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,606,000 after purchasing an additional 142,355 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,591,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 189,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 64,847 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

