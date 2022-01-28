Insider Selling: Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $786,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:SLP traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.84. 123,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,552. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $823.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.41 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.56.
Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after buying an additional 695,406 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 16.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,593,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,948,000 after buying an additional 219,631 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 794,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,606,000 after purchasing an additional 142,355 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,591,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 189,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 64,847 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.
About Simulations Plus
Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.