Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $1,193,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $166.82. 1,233,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,204. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $171.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.79. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,701,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 907.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

