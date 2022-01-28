Insider Selling: uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Sells 10,901 Shares of Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $197,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

QURE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 511,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,439. uniQure has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $40.49. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $784.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that uniQure will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QURE shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 489.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 3.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.