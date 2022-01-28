Insider Selling: uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Sells 2,945 Shares of Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $53,068.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alexander Edward Kuta III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $167,400.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $190,860.00.

uniQure stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 511,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,439. The stock has a market cap of $784.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. uniQure has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $40.49. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QURE. Raymond James lowered shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 489.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 3.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

