Insights Network Price Up 9.3% This Week (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Insights Network has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $448.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00042617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00105685 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 289,428,200 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

