Instem (LON:INS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $819.51

Instem plc (LON:INS)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 819.51 ($11.06) and traded as low as GBX 748.55 ($10.10). Instem shares last traded at GBX 760 ($10.25), with a volume of 25,420 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 838.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 819.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £167.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.44.

Instem Company Profile (LON:INS)

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

