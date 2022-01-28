Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 2,717 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.3% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apple by 68.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Apple by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $425,686,000 after purchasing an additional 317,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 113,450 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $159.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

