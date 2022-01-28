INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) Short Interest Update

INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the December 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 18.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIII opened at $9.80 on Friday. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

