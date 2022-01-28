Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Gap Up to $194.80

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $194.80, but opened at $217.89. Insulet shares last traded at $215.46, with a volume of 15,328 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -478.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in Insulet by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 43,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 25.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 104.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 18.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 382,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,858,000 after acquiring an additional 60,875 shares during the period.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

